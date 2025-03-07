Why Is Moelis (MC) Down 23.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Moelis (MC). Shares have lost about 23.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Moelis due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Moelis & Company's Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

Moelis & Company’s adjusted earnings for the quarter of $1.18 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by a huge margin. The bottom line improved from a loss of 6 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues and other income. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $99.8 million against a loss of $6.5 million in the prior-year quarter.



For 2024, adjusted earnings per share of $1.82 beat the consensus estimate of $1.09 and improved from a loss of 20 cents per share in the prior year. Net income (GAAP basis) was $151.5 million against a loss of $27.5 million in 2023.

Revenues Rise, Expenses Jump

Total revenues (GAAP basis) for the quarter grew substantially year over year to $438.7 million. This was driven by a rise in average fees earned per completed transaction across all products. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.7 million.



For 2024, total revenues (GAAP basis) were $1.19 billion, up 40%. Also, the top line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 billion.



Total operating expenses (GAAP basis) were $307.2 million, which jumped 37%. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation expenses. Our estimates for total operating expenses were $290.2 million.



Other income (GAAP basis) was $6 million in the reported quarter, up 17%. We had projected the metric to be $4 million.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had cash and liquid investments of $560.4 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Outlook

In 2025, management expects non-compensation expenses to trend higher due to an increase in technology, occupancy, and T&E spend.



Compensation expenses are expected to rise, primarily because of the hiring spree.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 39.81% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Moelis has a great Growth Score of A, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Moelis has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

