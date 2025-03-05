Why Moderna Stock Zoomed Nearly 16% Higher on Wednesday

A big legal victory across the Atlantic Ocean was the news propelling Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock to a significant price surge on Hump Day. The win by the company, best known as the producer of the Spikevax COVID vaccine, pushed its stock nearly 16% higher during the trading session. By contrast, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) could only muster a 1.1% gain.

A court decision from Europe

Earlier that day, a court in Düsseldorf, Germany ruled that a COVID patent held by Moderna had been violated by a pair of rivals, American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its partner, German biotech BioNTech. The two had collaborated on developing and bringing to market another go-to COVID jab during the pandemic, ultimately brand-named Comirnaty.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Those two companies will have to reach into their coffers to compensate Moderna. The court said both Pfizer and BioNTech will be required to provide information on earnings that derived from the use of the patent in question; this will be used to determine how much they'll have to pay.

The ruling is subject to appeal. None of the three companies has yet commented publicly on it.

Unambiguous victory

In addition to the compensatory payment, which might end up being rather large, Moderna establishes something of a precedent with this ruling. It should carry at least some weight in similar cases, should the company care to pursue them. Regardless, on its own the German court's decision is a clear legal victory, and it gives strength to the company's most critical intellectual property.

Should you invest $1,000 in Moderna right now?

Before you buy stock in Moderna, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Moderna wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $710,848!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends BioNTech Se and Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.