Why Moderna Stock Was Gaining Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were moving higher Monday after the FDA granted full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, which had previously only had Emergency Use Authorization. The stock also appeared to be benefiting from the second straight trading day of a broad rebound in growth stocks, which investors now seem to believe have become oversold.

As of 3:04 p.m. ET, Moderna stock was up 5.1%.

So what

On Monday morning, the FDA announced its full approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which will be marketed under the name Spikevax, saying it meets the regulator's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

In a statement, Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, "While hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered to individuals under emergency use authorization, we understand that for some individuals, FDA approval of this vaccine may instill additional confidence in making the decision to get vaccinated."

As Woodcock said, the decision may not make much of a difference to Moderna's bottom line nor significantly increase uptake of the vaccine, which is already in widespread use. Still, it could help ease the doubts of some who have been skeptical about it, as it is a clear stamp of approval from the nation's food and drug overseer.

Additionally, the Nasdaq was up by more than 2% in afternoon trading thanks to that broad uptick for growth stocks. That rising tide is likely adding buoyancy to Moderna's shares. The stock is still down by about 70% from the all-time high it touched in September, after falling in conjunction with a number of other high-growth stocks.

Now what

Unlike most growth stocks, Moderna is highly profitable at the moment, and is trading at a cheap price-to-earnings ratio of just 10, though its profits are being inflated in the near term by the booming global demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

That pandemic-generated profit surge is likely to fade over time, but the company has other promising potential products in its pipeline, including a Zika vaccine, a combined COVID-19 and flu booster, and potential treatments for cancer.

In other words, it would be a mistake to assume this biotech will be a one-hit-wonder. Moderna's mRNA technology could produce many other breakthroughs, and the cash influx from Spikevax will help it fund years of research and development efforts.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Jeremy Bowman owns Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.