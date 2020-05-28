Why Moderna Stock Rose Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 6.4% on Thursday after the biotechnology company said that it extended a manufacturing agreement with a key supplier for its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

So what

Global pharmaceutical manufacturing platform CordenPharma will supply Moderna with "large-scale volumes" of lipids for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.

"The expanded agreement will begin immediately in order to rapidly meet Moderna's increasing demand over the upcoming months, with an emphasis on securing their future long-term supply," CordenPharma said in a press release.

Moderna stock rose on Thursday after it struck a deal to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccine production capabilities. Image source: Getty Images.

The deal will see CordenPharma use its network of manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe to produce the materials Moderna needs for its vaccine.

"We are hopeful Moderna's technology represents a positive impact for people suffering from COVID-19 across the globe, and we are honored to contribute to the industry as a whole," CordenPharma CEO Dr. Michael Quirmbach said.

Now what

After its phase 1 clinical study demonstrated promising early results for its experimental mRNA-1273 drug, Moderna is now expected to begin a phase 2 trial. A government registry of clinical trials shows that Moderna has already begun recruiting participants for the study.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.