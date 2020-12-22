Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9% on Tuesday as the biotech raced to determine if its coronavirus vaccine is effective against a highly contagious new strain of the virus.

So what

Investors and the world at large cheered when a phase 3 clinical trial showed Moderna's vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, to be 94% effective against COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe forms of the disease. Moderna's share price went on to nearly double after the drugmaker released data from an interim analysis of the clinical trial in mid-November.

Moderna's stock has pulled back sharply in recent days. Image source: Getty Images.

However, after reaching an all-time high of $178.50 on Dec. 1, Moderna has lost roughly 30% of its value. Investors are growing increasingly concerned about a new strain of the coronavirus that is rapidly spreading throughout the U.K., which has led government officials to impose new lockdown measures and more than 40 other nations to enact travel bans.

Now what

Health officials are optimistic that Moderna's vaccine will prove effective against the new virus strain, but it will take time before they can be more certain. Moderna is currently performing tests to confirm its vaccine's efficacy against the new variant of the virus, and it hopes to be able to provide more data in the coming weeks.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.