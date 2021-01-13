Why Moderna Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 6.2% on Tuesday on a bevy of good news for the biotechnology company.

So what

Swiss health regulators authorized Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country. The Swiss Federal Government subsequently ordered 7.5 million doses of the vaccine, with the first deliveries expected to start later this month.

Moderna's stock popped on Tuesday after several promising developments. Image source: Getty Images.

Moderna also announced a collaboration with Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to boost awareness of and access to its coronavirus vaccine. Uber will share vaccine safety information through its app. The two companies are also evaluating how to more seamlessly integrate ride scheduling into vaccine appointment services.

"Used by millions of people every day, the Uber platform can both help educate the public about vaccine safety and help eliminate transportation barriers to vaccination," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a press release.

Now what

Better still, Moderna said on Monday it expects immunity from its coronavirus vaccine to last for at least one year. The biotech is also hopeful that its vaccine will prove effective against new strains of the virus, though it is still conducting tests to confirm whether this is true.

Looking ahead, CEO Stéphane Bancel expects Moderna to deliver up to 1 billion doses -- and generate as much as $11.7 billion in vaccine sales -- in 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.