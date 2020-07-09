Why Moderna Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 5.5% on Thursday after the biotechnology company said that it had struck a deal with a key manufacturer for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

So what

Moderna will collaborate with European pharmaceutical company Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI to potentially produce large-scale quantities of Moderna's novel coronavirus vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.

Moderna stock rose on Thursday on news of a new international supply deal. Image source: Getty Images.

ROVI will ramp up vial-filling and packaging capacity at its facility in Madrid. Moderna says its manufacturing partner will help it supply "hundreds of millions of doses" of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, should it receive regulatory approval, to markets outside the U.S. beginning as soon as early 2021.

Now what

Moderna's vaccine candidate has delivered promising phase 1 results. The biotech currently has a phase 2 trial underway, and it's hoping to begin a phase 3 trial in the coming weeks. Although there can be no assurances that Moderna's vaccine will prove safe and effective against COVID-19, the company is positioning itself to be able to move quickly should its experimental drug receive approval from health authorities.

"We are very happy about the collaboration with Moderna, whose vaccine against COVID-19 is one of the front-runners in the race to solve this health crisis," ROVI CEO Juan Lopez-Belmonte said. "We would be thrilled for ROVI to form part of the solution to this pandemic that is affecting all of us and to support Moderna in supplying it on a wide scale."

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.