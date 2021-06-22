Why Moderna Stock Jumped 6% Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 6.3% higher as of the market close on Tuesday. The solid gain came after the company announced that the European Commission (EC) has agreed to buy an additional 150 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses ordered by the EC to 460 million.

So what

Moderna announced an even bigger purchase last week with the U.S. government signing an agreement to buy 200 million additional doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine. However, investors didn't respond enthusiastically to that deal, with the biotech stock slipping a little. So why did Moderna's shares take off on today's news?

Image source: Getty Images.

There were some other factors going on last week that distracted investors somewhat from focusing on Moderna's good news. That's not the case this week.

Moderna stated that the European Commission could use the extra doses for primary vaccination of individuals, including kids. It could also use the doses for booster shots if required.

Now what

The key thing to watch with Moderna now is the progress of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate that specifically targets coronavirus variants. The European Commission will be able to purchase this revised vaccine pending regulatory authorization, with delivery potentially beginning in 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.