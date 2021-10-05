Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were rising 2.6% higher as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax to severely immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.

So what

The modest gain for the vaccine stock today reflects the muted impact that the EMA decision will make for Moderna. Authorizing the third dose for only severely immunocompromised individuals limits the market significantly.

Image source: Getty Images.

More importantly, the European Union has already placed orders for a total 460 million doses of Spikevax. So far, around 92.2 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to EU countries. The EU's supply agreements to date will more than cover the additional doses needed under the latest EMA authorization.

Now what

The most important thing to watch with Moderna going forward isn't authorizations and approvals for its COVID-19 vaccine but is instead additional supply agreements. New deals, especially any that include firm order commitments for beyond 2022, could provide the biggest catalysts for the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.