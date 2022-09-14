Why Moderna Stock Is on Fire Today

What happened

Shares of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine and therapy specialist Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were up by a stately 7.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET Wednesday as investors responded positively to comments made by CEO Stéphane Bancel.

Speaking Wednesday to reporters in Toyko, Bancel said that Moderna is in talks with the Chinese government about providing vaccines to the country. He declined to say whether or not the biotech has formally applied for approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in China.

So what

Moderna's stock is badly in need of positive catalysts. The biotech's shares have tumbled by 44% year to date over concerns that sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, may start to decline in a big way soon.

The key issue at play is the lucrative U.S. vaccine market. U.S. health authorities are no longer recommending new booster shots every couple of months, which could deal a blow to the top lines of coronavirus vaccine makers. What's more, Congress has been unable to pass new funding for U.S. coronavirus vaccination and testing programs. If health care providers and individuals have to pay for their own vaccines in 2023 and beyond, sales may slow even further.

A deal to supply China with Spikevax, though, could alter the biotech's near-term outlook in a significant way. China, which has been pursuing a "zero COVID" policy, has been struggling to curtail new outbreaks. That's likely due in part to the weakness of its current slate of coronavirus vaccines. Moderna's vaccine could thus play a critical role in China's coronavirus response -- and quite possibly generate billions in sales for the biotech in the process.

Now what

Is Moderna's stock a buy on this news? While there is a clear need for more-effective vaccines in China, Moderna said that a vaccine supply deal with the country isn't a sure thing. So until the ink is dry on an agreement, investors may want to hang tight.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.