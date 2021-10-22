Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were falling 5.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. The decline came after Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) initiated coverage on the stock with a sell rating. The investment firm set a price target for Moderna of $250, roughly 26% below the closing price on Thursday.

So what

It's not surprising that the vaccine stock dropped after Deutsche Bank's announcement. What might be at least a little surprising is how much more pessimistic the firm is compared to many other Wall Street analysts. The consensus price target for Moderna is close to $340, roughly in line with the stock's closing price yesterday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Moderna's near-term prospects look great. The company should generate sales of around $20 billion from its COVID-19 vaccine this year. As of early August, Moderna had already signed advanced purchase agreements for its vaccine in 2022 worth $12 billion, plus options of around $8 billion. The average analyst's revenue estimate is that total revenue next year will be similar to 2021 levels.

The big question for Moderna, though, is what happens after 2022 and 2023. Moderna anticipates that annual COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be required. But it's uncertain if that will indeed be the case. And no one knows how much recurring revenue the company will be able to count on once the pandemic ends.

Now what

Investors should soon get a better sense of how Moderna's revenue through the end of 2022 is shaping up. The company is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Nov. 4.

Moderna could provide information about supply deals extending into 2023. However, it's unlikely that the questions about the vaccine-maker's longer-term prospects will be answered in its Q3 update.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.