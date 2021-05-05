Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 6.2% on Wednesday after the Biden administration said it would support easing patent protections on coronavirus vaccines.

So what

Many countries have been unable to obtain enough vaccine doses to slow the spread of COVID-19. With their case counts surging, leaders in countries such as India and South Africa have requested a waiver on intellectual property protections in order to boost the production of these life-saving drugs around the world.

Moderna and other vaccine makers' revenue streams are now at greater risk. Image source: Getty Images.

"This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai said. "The administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines."

The U.S. will now participate in negotiations at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to work out the details of an agreement with other member nations.

Now what

Moderna and other pharmaceutical stocks fell on the news. Losing patent protection for their COVID-19 vaccines, even temporarily, could cost drugmakers sales and profits they otherwise could have made.

Worse still, the U.S. government may be setting a dangerous precedent. If healthcare companies can't rely on the patents they earn, they may be less likely to invest in costly research and development programs. And that, in turn, could result in fewer life-protecting medicines being produced in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.