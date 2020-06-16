Markets
Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 3.4% on Tuesday, as the race for a COVID-19 vaccine intensifies.

So what 

Several vaccine development projects that are employing similar technology as Moderna have recently received substantial funding. This includes projects led by German biotech CureVac -- which received a $337 million investment from the German government on Monday -- and Imperial College London, which received more than $50 million from the UK government. 

A person in a hazmat suit holding a liquid-filled tube.

Moderna stock fell on Tuesday. Will it the be first to develop a COVID-19 vaccine? Image source: Getty Images.

In all, more than 100 vaccines are currently being developed around the world. Moderna has some formidable rivals, including healthcare titans Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca

Now what

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Bloomberg that its efficacy data for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, could be available by Thanksgiving in a best-case scenario. Moderna is currently conducting a Phase 2 study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, and it plans to begin a Phase 3 study in July. 

With infection counts rising, governments across the world are scrambling to secure potential coronavirus vaccines and treatments. Moderna recently reached an agreement with Israel for the future purchase of its vaccine, should it prove both safe and effective. 

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

