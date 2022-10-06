Why Moderna Stock Couldn't Shake the Thursday Blues

What happened

Thursday was a forgettable day on the market for a great many stocks, and that includes high-profile vaccine-developer Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Although there was some mildly encouraging news coming from the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus, investors just couldn't get that excited about the biotech's shares. As a result, their price posted only a narrower decline than the S&P 500 index on the day.

So what

That good(ish) news came from the government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which announced that roughly 3.9 million Americans had received updated COVID-19 vaccines over the preceding week. Moderna, still a leading coronavirus-jab maker, recently released a bivalent booster that aims to block both the original coronavirus and its omicron variants. The latest tally says that a total of 11.5 million people in this country have received an updated booster.

While it's heartening that millions of folks are taking time out of their lives to get yet another COVID shot, the numbers aren't all that impressive, given the population of this country. The CDC calculates that there are 215.5 million individuals within our borders who are eligible for such a booster (i.e., they have finalized their primary set of jabs). That 11.5 million figure is barely over 5% of the total.

Now what

The CDC also pointed out that healthcare-researcher the Kaiser Family Foundation conducted a poll that showed almost two-thirds of American adults don't plan to get COVID boosters. That's particularly discouraging for Moderna, as the company's Spikevax vaccine is its only commercialized product.

Although Moderna's vaccines have been extremely successful, the pandemic continues to fade, and the company will soon need fresh sources of revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.