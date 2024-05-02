Why Moderna Stock Blasted 13% Higher Today

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was a fine stock to heal an ailing portfolio on the second-to-last trading day of the week. The company, which developed and sells the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine, saw its share price balloon by almost 13% thanks to an encouraging set of quarterly results. With that rise, it easily topped the 0.9% bump of the S&P 500 index on the day.

Huge revenue drop and major net loss, as expected

Moderna's opening quarter of 2024 saw the company reap $167 million in revenue, less than a tenth of the nearly $1.9 billion it made in the same period of 2023. The key reason why was simple and entirely expected: We're well past the peak of the Covid pandemic, after all, and there has been a sharp drop-off in demand for vaccines like Spikevax.

Consequently, the company posted a rather deep headline net loss of almost $1.2 billion, or $3.07 per share, against the year-ago profit of $79 million ($0.19).

Normally, investors wouldn't reward such declines and steep shortfalls. But the market was braced for a notably worse showing. On average, analysts following Moderna stock were estimating that the biotech would earn only $94 million in revenue and book a steeper net loss of $3.55 per share.

The Spikevax story is over, but...

Barring a renewed Covid surge -- fingers crossed! -- there isn't much future in Spikevax. Yet as ever, Moderna continues to develop vaccines and drugs based on innovative use of mRNA. Its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine is currently being put through its paces in a phase 2/3 clinical trial and has already been submitted for approval for somewhat limited indications. It also reported success in late-stage testing of its seasonal flu vaccine.

Should you invest $1,000 in Moderna right now?

Before you buy stock in Moderna, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Moderna wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.