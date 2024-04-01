Why Moderna (MRNA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Moderna (MRNA) closed the latest trading day at $105.60, indicating a -0.9% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.11%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 12.1% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$3.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1757.89%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $348.31 million, showing an 81.29% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$7.48 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, signifying shifts of +39.33% and -39.16%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.19% lower. At present, Moderna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.