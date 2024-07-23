Why Moderna (MRNA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $121.25, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

The biotechnology company's stock has dropped by 10.58% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.47, up 4.14% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $124.92 million, showing a 63.69% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.46 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion, which would represent changes of +39.5% and -40.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Moderna possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.