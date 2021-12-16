Why Moderna and Pfizer Beat the Market Today

What happened

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), makers of two of the three coronavirus vaccines authorized for use in the U.S., both outpaced the sagging S&P 500 index on Thursday. Moderna stock fell less precipitously than the closely watched index, sliding by 0.4%, while Pfizer rose more than 4% on the day. A key catalyst for both was the latest vaccine recommendation from a top healthcare authority.

So what

On Thursday, an influential committee advising the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), voted to recommend two coronavirus vaccines be preferred for use. Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) shot was not one of them.

Image source: Getty Images.

The shots from Moderna and Pfizer, which developed its vaccine in collaboration with German biotech BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), are both authorized in this country: Pfizer/BioNTech's Comirnaty is fully approved, while Moderna's mRNA-1273 has received Emergency Use Authorization.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a body of healthcare experts that for obvious reasons has been a crucial unit during the pandemic. On the basis of recent research (plus anecdotal evidence), it is increasingly concerned about the possibility of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine leading to a rare blood clot affliction.

One likely additional reason for Pfizer's stock price pop, as opposed to Moderna's narrow victory over the S&P 500, was a glowing article published Thursday morning by Bloomberg. Citing an estimate of roughly $17 billion for 2022 sales of Pfizer's pipeline COVID-19 pill Paxlovid from healthcare sector researcher Airfinity, Bloomberg wrote that the company is "set to dominate" the market for COVID-19 pills in the new year.

Now what

Today's developments burnished the reputations of Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech as effective fighters on the front lines of the grinding battle against COVID-19. Pfizer is a standout among the three; even if Airfinity's estimate proves to be high, when or if Paxlovid is authorized for use in a major jurisdiction (or several), it will almost certainly be a go-to solution in treating this intractable disease.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.