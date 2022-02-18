Why Mock Meat Stocks Are Outperforming This Year

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has remained roughly flat year-to-date in 2022, compared to the S&P 500 which is down by about 7%. There are a couple of factors that are helping the theme outperform. Firstly, there have been a few positive developments for vegan meat bellwether Beyond Meat stock. Brokerage firm Piper Sandler indicated that the company was witnessing stronger than expected demand for its McPlant burger at McDonald’s, with KFC also apparently planning to launch Beyond’s line of plant-based fried chicken products. This could indicate that plant-based meat is gaining traction after a mixed 2021. See our analysis of Beyond Meat valuation and Beyond Meat Revenue. Separately, with U.S. inflation surging and interest rates poised to rise, investors are selling growth stocks and moving to value names. As a majority of the stocks in our theme are consumer staples stocks with relatively low multiples, they appear to be benefiting from the broader market rotation.

Within our theme, Tyson Foods stock (NYSE:TSN) has been the strongest performer, rising by about 7% since the beginning of January 2022. The company, which is one of the world’s largest processors and marketers of chicken, beef, and pork, entered the plant protein category in 2019, with its Raised & Rooted brand. On the other side, Ingredion stock (NYSE:INGR) an ingredient provider that is best known for producing starches, has seen its stock price decline by about 9% year-to-date.

Below you’ll find our previous coverage of plant-based meat stocks where you can track our view over time.

[11/3/2021] Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods: Plant-Based Meat Stocks Are Out Of Favor. Should You Buy?

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has returned just about 2% year-to-date, considerably underperforming the S&P 500, which has returned about 23% year-to-date. The theme has also underperformed through the Covid-19 pandemic, rising by just about 13% since February 2020, compared to the S&P which is up almost 56%. There are two broad trends that could be driving the recent underperformance. Firstly, rising inflation has been a real concern for producers in recent months. Although most of the companies in our theme deal with staple products, higher prices could at least impact them in the near term. Moreover, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), which is seen as a bellwether of sorts in the plant-based meat space, has guided for weaker than expected revenue for Q3 2021, due to the recent surge in Covid-19 due to the Delta variant and distribution issues. This has also likely weighed on the sector.

However, there are a couple of trends that could drive the theme going forward. Most of the stocks in the theme trade at a relatively low P/E multiple and it’s possible that they could benefit as investors pivot to value stocks as interest rates rise. Moreover, the market opportunity for plant-based meat is also huge, given that the global meat market stands at about $1.4 trillion. The uptake of plant-based meat, which accounts for less than 1% of the meat market, could rise, given the growing health and environmental concerns associated with animal proteins.

Within our theme, Tyson Foods stock (NYSE:TSN) has been the strongest performer, rising by about 36% since the beginning of January. The company, which is one of the world’s largest processors and marketers of chicken, beef, and pork, entered the plant protein category in 2019, with its Raised & Rooted brand. On the other side, Beyond Meat stock has been the worst performer, with its stock down by about 20% year-to-date.

[8/23/2021] Why Are Plant-Based Meat Stocks Underperforming?

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has declined a bit over the last few months, with year-to-date returns falling to about 5%, compared to about 13% during our last update on the theme in early June. In comparison, the S&P 500 has returned about 19% year-to-date.

There are a couple of factors driving the recent underperformance. Many of the stocks in our theme focus on packaged foods, which saw strong sales through the Covid-19 lockdowns, as people increasingly ate at home. However, that momentum could be slowing down as the economy re-opens and people continue to head outdoors. Moreover, inflation has also been trending higher, and there is a possibility that this could put pressure on margins for food companies. Separately, Beyond Meat (BYND), which is presently the only publicly traded, pure-play bet on plant-based meat substitutes, provided a weaker than expected outlook for its third quarter, due to the current surge in Covid-19 cases and inventory issues.

Although the stocks could remain under pressure in the near term, there is a good case for betting on plant-based meat stocks for the long term. There is a growing negative perception about the environmental, health, and animal welfare impacts of animal-based meat and this could drive the gradual transition to plant-based meat products. The addressable market for plant meat is also massive as sales in the global meat industry stand at about $1.4 trillion a year.

Within our theme, Tyson Foods stock (TSN) has been the strongest performer, rising by about 24% since the beginning of January. The company, which is one of the world’s largest processors and marketers of chicken, beef, and pork, entered the plant protein category in 2019, with its Raised & Rooted brand. On the other side, ConAgra Foods stock (CAG) has been the worst performer with its stock down by about 7% year-to-date.

[6/2/2021] Will Plant-Based Meat Stocks Outperform?

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has returned about 13% year-to-date, marginally outperforming the S&P 500 which is up by about 12% over the same period. The outperformance is likely driven by the fact that a majority of the stocks in the theme are value bets, which have seen increasing investor interest in the face of higher inflation and interest rates. However, the theme has underperformed since the end of 2019, returning just about 15%, compared to 30% on the S&P.

Although the plant-based meat market is still very small, it is likely to grow meaningfully, driven by growing health and environmental concerns associated with animal protein. The global meat market stands at about $1.4 trillion and plant-based meat accounted for under 1% of the market. Within our theme, Tyson Foods (TSN) has been the strongest performer, rising by about 24% since the beginning of January. The company, which is one of the world’s largest processors and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, entered the plant protein category in 2019, with its Raised & Rooted brand. On the other side, cereal and convenience foods major Kellogg (K), also a key player in the plant-based protein space, has been the worst performer in our theme, with its stock up by just 5% year-to-date.

[5/3/2021] How Are Plant-Based Meat Stocks Faring?

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks, which includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients, has returned about 10% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500 which is up by about 12% over the same period. The theme has also underperformed since the end of 2019, returning about 13% vs. 30% for the S&P 500. That said, this could be an opportunity for investors to take a closer look at these companies. The meat market is sizable, standing at over $270 billion in the U.S. and $1.4 trillion globally, and the growing negative perception of the environmental, health, and animal welfare impacts of animal-based meat could help the transition to plant-based meat products. Plant-based meat accounts for less than 1% of the meat market at the moment, giving it big room for growth. For example, in the U.S. the plant-based milk category has quickly grown to become about 13% of the size of the dairy milk category and we could see similar trends in the meat market, as well. Within our theme, Tyson Foods (TSN) has been the strongest performer, rising by about 22% since the beginning of January. The company, which is one of the world’s largest processors and marketer of chicken, beef, and pork, entered the plant protein category in 2019, with its Raised & Rooted brand. Cereal and convenience foods major Kellogg (K), also a key player in the plant-based protein space, has been the worst performer in our theme, with its stock up by just 1% year-to-date.

[3/16/2021] Plant-Based Meat Stocks To Watch

Our theme of Plant-Based Meat Stocks includes companies that produce plant-based meat and related vegan ingredients. The theme has returned about 15% since the end of 2019, compared to a return of about 23% for the S&P 500. Plant-based meat is gaining traction due to the negative perception of the environmental, health, and animal welfare impacts of animal-based meat.

The addressable market is also sizable. Meat sales stood at over $270 billion in the U.S. and $1.4 trillion globally and at present, plant-based meat sales amount to less than 1% of this market. Companies in our theme include players such as Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) that focus exclusively on plant-based meat products, as well as existing meat processing players such as Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and packaged foods players such as Kellogg (NYSE:K) that have entered the plant-based meat market.

The plant-based meat business is unlikely to be very profitable for many players at this point, given the limited scale and high fixed costs related to marketing and R&D. However, gross margins are likely to be higher than traditional meat and companies that sell compelling substitutes that have taste, texture, etc that mimic animal protein should be quite profitable in the long-run. Below is a bit more about the companies in our theme.

Beyond Meat (BYND) is presently the only publicly traded, pure-play bet on plant-based meat substitutes. Products include burgers, sausages, and ground beef. BYND went public in May 2019, and the stock is up by about 88% since the end of 2019.

Tyson Foods (TSN), one of the largest meat processing companies, entered the plant protein category in 2019, with its Raised & Rooted brand, offering burgers and tenders. The company also sells some mock meat products under its Jimmy Dean brand. The stock is down by about -16% since the end of 2019.

Ingredion (INGR), an ingredient provider that is best known for producing starches, has doubled down on the plant protein space, producing protein isolates from peas and pulses. Several food makers work with the company to develop plant-based meat products. The stock has remained almost flat since the end of 2019.

Kellogg (K) is a key player in the plant-based protein space, selling a wide variety of meat substitutes under its MorningStar Farms brand which is well known for its vegan and vegetarian food. The stock is down by about -12% since the end of 2019.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] TSN Return 3% 8% 52% S&P 500 Return -1% -6% 100% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 3% -7% 265%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/16/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

