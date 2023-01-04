Why Mobileye Stock Shot Higher in December

What happened

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) has only been back on public markets since late October, but the self-driving and computer vision tech company is already turning heads on Wall Street. Shares of Mobileye gained 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on optimistic projections from the company and buy-in from the analyst community.

So what

Mobileye was a pioneer in the assisted driving tech business, working with Tesla in the early days of the electric vehicle manufacturer's foray into self-driving cars. The company was acquired by Intel, but returned to public markets late last year.

In early December, Mobileye reported fiscal third-quarter earnings, for the period ended Oct. 1, that were noisy due to the spinoff from Intel, but its guidance for future quarters provided a lot to get excited about. Mobileye expects to generate $527 million to $545 million in revenue in the current quarter, well ahead of the $483 million analysts had expected. For all of fiscal 2022, the company expects to top $1.83 billion in sales and at least $637 million in operating income.

Analysts had expected the company to generate $1.78 billion in annual sales.

The outlook got the attention of Wall Street. In the days that followed results Mobileye was initiated with an overweight rating at J.P. Morgan, and analysts at both Baird and Mizuho raised their price targets. The analyst commentary provided fuel for a continued rally, helping Mobileye shares to advance in December.

Now what

Mobileye has been on the decline since the start of the new year, with the stock now up only 8.6% since the end of November. It is typical for recent initial public offerings and other stocks new to the market to be volatile in their first months as investors figure out how to value the company.

For those with a long-term mindset, Mobileye looks like an intriguing business. Though the company no longer works with Tesla, its tech is embedded in more than 125 million vehicles manufactured by 50 automakers. The jury is out on when, if ever, the world will have true self-driving vehicles, but there has been great progress in driver-assist safety systems that use Mobileye technology.

Mobileye, with its more than 20 years of experience in sensors and processing systems, should play a major role as vehicles continue to get smarter.

10 stocks we like better than Mobileye Global

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mobileye Global wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lou Whiteman has positions in Intel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel, JPMorgan Chase, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.