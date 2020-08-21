Markets
MOBL

Why MobileIron Stock Just Popped 13%

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) are hot as a frying pan this morning, rising 13.5% through 10:45 a.m. EDT, after Bloomberg reported that the company may be seeking a sale.  

MobileIron, which provides cybersecurity for mobile devices, has not yet confirmed the news, and even Bloomberg's sources admit that "the company could opt to remain independent."

Two officeworkers whispering a rumor next to the copy machine

"Did you hear the rumor about MobileIron?" Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Still, it's the rumor that is moving the stock today, so here's what the news agency reported: Citing "people familiar with the matter," Bloomberg says that MobileIron is "working with a financial adviser" to explore "options including a potential sale."

That's it. The story contained no additional detail on MobileIron's plans (or lack thereof).

Now what

Would a sale make sense? Perhaps. MobileIron stock is down more than 15% in a stock market that's seen the S&P 500 gain more than 18% over the past year, and management may be feeling the strain. But I don't see any compelling need for MobileIron to be holding a fire sale.

Yes, the company is losing money, but it also has "money to lose": nearly $88 million in cash and equivalents, versus just $12.5 million in debt. At its current rate of cash burn -- less than $6 million a year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence -- MobileIron could lose money for years before needing to seek a white knight to save it.

Meanwhile, sales were rising at last report, up nearly 16% year over year. And in a stock market where investors seem to value sales growth over all else, and are willing to leave profits for a later date, I suspect MobileIron stock will do just fine so long as it can keep growing.

Whether someone buys it ... or not.

10 stocks we like better than MobileIron
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MobileIron wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOBL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular