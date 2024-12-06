Why Is MKS Instruments (MKSI) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for MKS Instruments (MKSI). Shares have lost about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MKS Instruments due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

MKS Instruments Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Down

MKS Instruments reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share in third-quarter 2024, up from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.46 per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.13%.



Revenues of $896 million beat the consensus mark by 2.62% but declined 3.9% year over year.



Products revenues (86% of total revenues) were $776 million, down 5.1% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.78%.



Services revenues (13.4% of total revenues) increased 5.3% year over year to $120 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.92%.

Quarterly Update

Revenues from the Semiconductor market (42.2% of total revenues) increased 3% year over year to $378 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.80%.



Electronics & Packaging revenues (25.8% of total revenues) were $231 million, lower than $243 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.02%.



Specialty Industrial revenues (32% of total revenues) declined 10.9% year over year to $287 million. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.94%.

Operating Details

In the third quarter, the adjusted gross margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 48.2%.



Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 20 bps year over year. Sales, general & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 70 bps on a year-over-year basis.



MKS Instruments reported a non-GAAP operating income of $195 million, down 3.9% year over year. The adjusted operating margin was flat year over year to 21.8%.



Adjusted EBITDA was down 3.7% year over year to $232 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 10 bps year over year to 25.9%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2024, MKS Instruments had cash and cash equivalents of $861 million compared with $850 million as of June 30, 2024.



Cash flow from operations was $163 million in third-quarter 2024 compared with $122 million reported in the second quarter.



Free cash flow was $141 million compared with $96 million reported in the previous quarter.



In the third quarter, the company paid cash dividends of $15 million or 22 cents per share.

Guidance

MKSI expects fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $910 million (+/- $40 million).



The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of $226 million (+/- 23 million).



On a non-GAAP basis, MKSI expects earnings of $1.95 (+/- 32 cents) per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 31.75% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, MKS Instruments has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise MKS Instruments has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

