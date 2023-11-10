Why Mizuho Financial Group Stock Dived 10% Lower This Week

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG) announced a pricey deal to increase its equity stake in a peer this week, but this didn't impress investors very much. As a result, this week Mizuho's share price took a nearly 10% hit, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Mizuho will gain 51% of Rakuten Securities

On Thursday, Mizuho officially and categorically denied a media report that it was boosting its investment in that peer, Rakuten (OTC: RKUNY) Securities (a subsidiary of the near-namesake Japanese e-commerce company).

It's a bit questionable why Mizuho bothered, because later that same day it admitted that it had, in fact, made such a move. It said that it has agreed to purchase slightly over 29% of Rakuten Securities' common stock from an entity related to that company, Rakuten Securities Holdings. This will boost Mizuho's Rakuten Securities stake to 49%, with Rakuten Securities Holdings owning the remainder.

All told, the deal is worth 87 billion yen ($576 million), Mizuho said. It will be effected in a share transfer between the two counterparties.

Referring to its current partnership, Mizuho stated in a press release that "By strengthening the Alliance, we will promote initiatives, including collaboration between both groups, aimed at building a new retail business model that combines both online and offline businesses in the fields of asset formation and asset management."

A quick close

The Mizuho/Rakuten deal is subject to approval from the relevant regulatory bodies, but the two companies clearly expect this to occur quickly. The arrangement is anticipated to be finalized this coming Dec. 15.

10 stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mizuho Financial Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.