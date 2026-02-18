Markets
Why Mister Car Wash Stock Surged This Morning

February 18, 2026 — 11:37 am EST

Written by John Rosevear for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of car-wash operator Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ: MCW) were sharply higher on Wednesday morning following its earnings report -- and on news that the company has struck a deal to go private for $7.00 per share.

As of 11:00 a.m. ET, shares were up about 16.4% to $6.99.

A surprise deal to go private sent the stock surging

In an early morning statement, Mister Car Wash said it has entered into a "definitive merger agreement" with private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners (LGP). LGP currently owns about two-thirds of the car-wash giant.

A car wash with

Mister Car Wash, which operates over 500 locations, said that it has agreed to be taken private. Image source: Mister Car Wash.

Under the deal, LGP will purchase the remaining shares of Mister Car Wash for $7.00 per share, a price that represents a 29% premium to the volume-weighted average price of the company's stock in the preceding 90 days.

The price implies an enterprise value of $3.1 billion for the company. The transaction is expected to close by the end of June.

About those fourth-quarter earnings

Separately, Mister Car Wash announced its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday morning. Adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents were slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was up 4% year over year to $261.2 million, as the company added 16 new locations during the period. Net income was $20.1 million.

All in all, a decent quarter that probably would have nudged shares moderately higher. But the deal to go private made the results mostly irrelevant.

Given that LGP already owns 67% of Mister Car Wash, I don't see a competitive bid emerging. Still, if you own the stock, there's probably no harm in waiting a bit.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 18, 2026.

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

