Why Is Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Down 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM). Shares have lost about 10.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mirum Pharmaceuticals due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Mirum's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, 2026 View Raised

Mirum incurred a loss of 39 cents per share (excluding certain one-time expenses) in the first quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. The company reported a loss of 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the first quarter totaled $159.9 million, up 43.3% year over year. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148 million. The top line was driven by the strong growth of Livmarli and bile acid medicines, Cholbam and Ctexli.

Quarter in Detail

Livmarli’s net product sales were $113.8 million in the first quarter, reflecting an increase of 55% year over year. Livmarli sales in the United States were $84 million, reflecting strong demand across all indications. In ex-U.S. markets, Livmarli sales were $30 million.

Net product sales of bile acid products, comprising Cholbam and Ctexli tablets, were $46.1 million in the first quarter, reflecting an increase of 20% year over year.

The company did not record any license and other revenues in the reported quarter.

Research and development expenses increased almost 138.8% year over year to $97.9 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $96.3 million, up almost 66.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

As of March 31, 2026, Mirum had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $420.6 million compared with $391.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

2026 Guidance Raised

Reflecting the strong performance of its marketed products, Mirum raised the full-year revenue guidance for 2026.

The company now expects worldwide net product sales of approximately $660-$680 million in 2026, compared with the previous expectation of $630-$650 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -41.47% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Mirum Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), has gained 5.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Axsome reported revenues of $191.2 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +57.4%. EPS of -$1.26 for the same period compares with -$0.80 a year ago.

Axsome is expected to post a loss of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Axsome has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.