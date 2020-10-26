Why Mirati Therapeutics Stock Is Taking Off Today

What happened

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) were jumping 12.6% as of 11:17 a.m. EDT on Monday. The nice gain came after the company announced positive preliminary data on Sunday from phase 1/2 clinical studies of experimental drug adagrasib in treating advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). These results prompted two analysts to boost their price targets for Mirati.

So what

Mirati reported that 45% of patients in its phase 1/1b and phase 2 cohorts evaluating adagrasib as a monotherapy in treating NSCLC experienced confirmed objective response rates (ORR) -- the percentage of patients with tumor size reduction meeting a specified target level. In addition, the company stated that there was a 96% disease control rate (DCR), which measures the percentage of patients whose cancer shrinks or remains stable over a set period of time.

Image source: Getty Images.

How good were these results? Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren said he thinks adagrasib could have a "potential best-in-class efficacy advantage." Van Buren bumped his one-year price target for Mirati to $210 from $170.

SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens was also impressed. He thinks adagrasib could have a leg up on Amgen's AMG-510. Berens also said he thinks Mirati could be on track to secure accelerated approval for its candidate. He raised his price target on the biotech stock to $195 from $134.

Now what

The phase 2 study of adagrasib as a monotherapy in treating second- and third-line NSCLC is still ongoing. However, Mirati expects to file for FDA accelerated approval in the second half of 2021. The company is also initiating pivotal studies of adagrasib as both a monotherapy and in combination with other drugs as a first-line treatment for NSCLC and colorectal cancer.

10 stocks we like better than Mirati Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mirati Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.