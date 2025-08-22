Why Miniso Stock Skyrocketed by 20% on Friday

Key Points The company's second-quarter growth rates were impressive.

It also declared a new dividend.

A strong quarterly earnings report was the rocket fuel sending Miniso's (NYSE: MNSO) American Depositary Shares (ADSs) more than 20% higher as the trading week came to a close Friday. The Chinese toy and home goods retailer notched convincing beats on both the top and bottom lines for the period, hence the excitement. By contrast, the S&P 500 index only managed a 1.5% gain.

Not so mini these days

In its second quarter, Miniso saw its revenue surge by 23% to just under 4.97 billion yuan ($692 million), which topped even the most optimistic internal forecast. That was on the back of improvements in same-store gross merchandise value (SSSG) growth, an important metric for the company; all three of its operating segments saw growth over the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income, meanwhile, saw a less impressive but still meaningful boost. It rose by almost 11% to nearly 692 million yuan ($96 million). That shook out to 2.24 yuan ($0.31) per ADS.

On average, analysts tracking Miniso were modeling only 4.86 billion yuan ($677 million) for revenue, and 1.75 yuan ($0.24) per ADS for adjusted bottom-line profitability.

In its earnings release, Miniso pointed to strength in its home market as a key source of growth. It quoted CEO Guofu Ye as saying that "outperformance in Miniso mainland China in such a hyper-competitive domestic physical retail environment further underscores our strong execution and resilience of our business model."

New dividend declared

Miniso isn't keeping all of that profit for itself. The company declared a bi-annual cash dividend of almost $0.29 per ADS for holders of its U.S.-listed equity. This yields 2.2% on the company's most recent ADS closing price.

