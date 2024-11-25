Why MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) standing at $16.90, reflecting a +1.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 29, 2024. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $647.47 million, reflecting a 24.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.

Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

