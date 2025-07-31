Why MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $19.11, demonstrating a -4.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

The stock of company has risen by 10.11% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $672.03 million, showing a 21.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion, indicating changes of -2.61% and +22.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.87. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.87 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 1.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

