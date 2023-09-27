Why MillerKnoll Stock Skyrocketed on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) were up 29% as of 12:14 p.m. ET on Wednesday after the company reported another sales decline for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 but management issued a better-than-expected forecast for full-year earnings.

Net sales fell 14.9% year over year (YOY) while adjusted earnings per share were down 15.9%. However, management noted signs of stabilizing sales trends and fading risk of a recession, which bolstered investor confidence for a stock that is down 61% off its previous highs.

So what

The home furnishings industry has faced obstacles over the last year from high inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds. While management sees the risk of a recession fading in North America, a weak housing market continues to pressure sales. China and Europe are still wrestling with challenging economic conditions, which sent the company's global retail segment sales down 26% YOY.

But the sales decline is starting to show signs of stabilizing. Orders of $913 million were down 1.3% on an adjusted (organic) basis YOY. This is much better than the 7.8% decline in the previous quarter.

The company also posted a small improvement in adjusted operating margin of 6%, up from 5.8% in the previous quarter. It has already achieved $142 million in run-rate cost synergies from the Knoll acquisition two years ago.

Now what

The stronger-than-expected start to fiscal 2024 allowed management to raise full-year earnings guidance. It now sees adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.85 to $2.15, up from the previous forecast of $1.70 to $2.00.

With a better outlook for the business, investors were quick to buy shares that still trade at a low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6 based on analysts' earnings estimates. However, MillerKnoll is still facing headwinds in the furniture industry that could limit further gains in the near term.

10 stocks we like better than MillerKnoll

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MillerKnoll wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 25, 2023

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.