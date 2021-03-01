Why Middleby Stock Is Cooking With Gas Today

What happened

Shares of food service, food processing, and home kitchen equipment maker Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) rose as much as 12.6% on Monday, powered by a strong fourth-quarter earnings report.

The company behind brands such as TurboChef, Viking, and Bakers Pride saw net sales fall 7% to $729 million. Adjusted earnings declined from $1.96 to $1.62 per diluted share. Your average analyst had expected far deeper drops with earnings of roughly $1.41 per share on top-line sales near $695 million. Middleby's order backlog stood at a record $523 million by the end of the fiscal year, up from $308 million one year earlier.

All three of Middleby's operating segments reported significant revenue growth compared to the third quarter, led by an 18% sales jump in residential kitchen products and 15% higher revenue from commercial food service.

"Restaurants continue to gain experience and proficiency as they perfect their procedures for delivery, carry out, drive-through and curbside pickup," said Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald. "Our virtual sales experience and showroom tours have been in high demand."

The company also opened a 40,000 square-foot product demonstration facility in Dallas last week, where prospective customers can experience and evaluate many of Middleby's product lines in a live setting.

"We believe the timing is right for this type of facility as customers want a hands-on experience as they reinvent their food service operations," FitzGerald said.

The lower sales and earnings might not impress you much but the company is springing back from the COVID-19 crisis with a vengeance and a sensational backlog of unfilled orders. Middleby is trading at fresh all-time highs today, having gained 29% over the last year and bouncing back with a 287% return from last April's market bottom.

Selim Bassoul, former CEO, chairman, and president of Middleby, serves as Chief Innovator at The Motley Fool. Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Middleby. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

