Why Middleby Shares Jumped 10% Today

What happened

Shares of restaurant equipment maker Middleby (NASDAQ: MIDD) rose almost 10% on Monday thanks to a bullish analyst report.

So what

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded Middleby to overweight early Monday morning. The firm placed a $90 price target on the stock, 23% above Friday's closing price. Hammond cited "mounting evidence" that the market for restaurant equipment bottomed out in early April, setting the company up for a solid recovery from that point. Under these circumstances, Middleby looks undervalued at 14 times forward earnings and 11 times free cash flows.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Middleby's stock has nearly doubled from March's 52-week lows, but investors have a long way to go before reclaiming the yearly peak at $143 per share. I am inclined to agree with Hammond's assessment here, as Middleby is working with a solid financial safety net. The company had $381 million of cash on hand at the end of March and generated strong bottom-line profits as well as positive free cash flow in the COVID-vexed first quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Middleby

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Middleby wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Selim Bassoul, former CEO, chairman, and president of Middleby, serves as Chief Innovator at The Motley Fool. Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Middleby. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.