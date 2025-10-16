Why the Middle East Could Be the First Region to Launch Joby Aviation's Flying Taxis

Key Points

Joby’s partnerships in the Mideast position the region to host the world’s first commercial eVTOL service.

The governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE can approve projects far more quickly than in the West.

Early launches in this region could reshape investor sentiment surrounding the "flying taxi" maker.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

When investors think about where flying taxis might debut, cities like Los Angeles or Tokyo often come to mind. But for Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a leader in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) race, the most likely launchpad may be somewhere else entirely -- the Middle East.

Between Dubai's head start in building urban air mobility infrastructure and Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy, the region appears on course to provide Joby's first paying passengers. For investors tracking Joby's slow march toward commercialization, that possibility is worth paying attention to today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Dubai is already building Joby's launchpad

The United Arab Emirates aims to lead the world in next-generation transportation -- and it's investing substantial funds into achieving this goal. Joby has already completed 21 piloted full-transition flights in Dubai, successfully operating its eVOTLs under desert heat of up to 110 degrees F (45 degrees C).

Those tests proved critical. They validated Joby's aircraft under some of the harshest conditions on Earth, confirming its ability to maintain flight performance, battery integrity, and thermal management in extreme environments. Those flights were more than PR milestones -- they provided operational data that moved the aircraft closer to commercial readiness.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has committed to launching an air taxi service by 2026, and infrastructure work is already underway. Skyports Infrastructure is constructing a vertiport network that includes hubs at Dubai International Airport and downtown Dubai.

This means Joby could begin passenger flights in Dubai as early as 2026 -- potentially before its planned launch in the U.S. If it achieves that timeline, those flights would debut the world's first live, paying eVTOL service.

Winging its way toward the Saudi Arabian market

Saudi Arabia isn't far behind. In 2025, Joby signed a partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the country's largest privately held conglomerates, to explore a deal for up to 200 eVTOLs valued at roughly $1 billion.

The deal aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 -- the national plan to diversify its economy beyond oil through innovation, sustainable technology, and tourism. In principle, eVTOL aircraft -- clean, futuristic, and capable of linking the country's emerging smart cities -- fit neatly into that vision.

The new Saudi urban projects incorporate air mobility in their design, from vertiport integration to fully electric transport corridors. That gives Joby a unique opportunity to participate in developing a transportation system from the ground up rather than retrofitting existing infrastructure.

More importantly, the Saudi government can move fast. With its centralized decision-making and a willingness to fund pilot programs, the country could approve air taxi routes long before Western regulators clear similar operations.

Why the region fits Joby's model perfectly

The Middle East offers almost ideal conditions for Joby's first commercial rollout. Most of its major cities are compact but congested, making short-range flights between airports, business districts, and resorts practical. High-income populations create strong demand for premium, time-saving transport -- precisely the demographic that Joby targets.

Government support also plays a significant role. Unlike in the U.S. or Europe, where federal, state, and local agencies must coordinate approvals, Middle Eastern governments can fast-track permits and infrastructure at a national level. That agility shortens deployment timelines, allowing Joby to focus on operations instead of dealing with red tape.

Launching first in Dubai or Saudi Arabia would also give Joby a global showcase. A successful service there would generate valuable flight data, validate customer demand, and strengthen the company's reputation with regulators in other regions. Investors should view them as proof-of-concept markets that could help de-risk the business before Joby's broader rollout.

What does it mean for investors?

All this said, Joby remains a speculative stock. It generates little revenue and has been incurring approximately $500 million in expenses annually as its vehicles undergo certification and it gradually increases its manufacturing capacity. However, the Middle East offers something few other markets can: the opportunity to turn prototypes into transport for paying customers.

If Joby begins operations in Dubai or Saudi Arabia ahead of its U.S. certification, it could change the investment narrative from "hope and hype" to "execution and proof." Early revenue, even in relatively modest amounts, would demonstrate the technology's real-world viability and could help attract new partners, customers, and funding on better terms.

Investors should track this situation closely, as the debut of Joby's service for paying customers overseas would signal a change in the risk-reward ratio for the company and a potential buying opportunity for the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $655,428!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,559!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.