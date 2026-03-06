Why Is Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Up 2.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA). Shares have added about 2.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mid-America Apartment Communities due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Mid-America Apartment's Q4 FFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Grow Y/Y

MAA reported a fourth-quarter 2025 core FFO per share of $2.23, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22. The figure remained unchanged from the prior year period.

Results reflected higher occupancy and same-store effective blended lease rate growth year over year. The same-store portfolio’s net NOI and average effective rent per unit fell, undermining the performance.

Rental and other property revenues of $555.6 million for the fourth quarter marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $557.8 million. The reported figure was 1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Quarter in Detail

The same-store portfolio’s revenues fell 0.1% on a year-over-year basis. The same-store portfolio’s property operating expenses rose 0.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a result, the same-store portfolio’s NOI fell 0.5%. MAA experienced a decline of 0.3% in the average effective rent per unit.

The average physical occupancy for the same-store portfolio in the fourth quarter was 95.7%, an improvement of 10 basis points (bps) over the prior-year period. Our estimate was in line with the same at 95.7%.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, resident turnover in the same-store portfolio remained historically low at 40.2%. This stemmed from low levels of move-outs related to buying single-family homes (11.1/%).

During the fourth quarter, MAA's same-store effective blended lease rate growth was negative 1.7%, improving 40 bps from the prior-year period. The effective new lease rate dropped 8.1%, while the effective renewal lease rate grew 4.7%.

Portfolio Activity

In January 2026, MAA acquired a land parcel in Northern Virginia through its pre-purchase development program. The company plans to develop a 287-unit multifamily apartment community at the property to begin in the second half of 2026.

In October 2025, MAA acquired a land parcel in the Kansas City market, adjacent to the acquired community, for the future development of a phase II multi-family expansion. In the same month, MAA purchased a land parcel in Phoenix, AZ, and began construction on a 280-unit multi-family apartment community.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, MAA had eight communities under development, with total expected costs of $306.4 million. During the fourth quarter, MAA completed the initial lease-up of MAA Vale in Raleigh, NC.

Balance Sheet Position

MAA exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $60.3 million, up from $32.2 million recorded as of Sept. 30, 2025.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, MAA had a strong balance sheet with $879.2 million in combined cash and capacity available under its unsecured revolving credit facility. In October 2025, the company increased its borrowing capacity to $1.5 billion, with an option to expand it to $2 billion.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, MAA had a net debt/adjusted EBITDAre ratio of 4.3 times, and the total debt outstanding was $5.41 billion. Its total debt average years to maturity was 6.4 years.

2026 Guidance

MAA projects a first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share in the band of $2.05-$2.17, with $2.11 at the midpoint. This residential REIT expects its 2026 core FFO per share to be in the range of $8.35-$8.71, with the midpoint being $8.53.

For 2026, management anticipates same-store property revenue growth of negative 0.20% to 1.30% and operating expense growth of 1.90% to 3.40%. As a result, same-store NOI growth is expected to be between negative 1.70% and 0.30%. Average physical occupancy for the same-store portfolio is guided in the range of 95.3%-95.9%, with the midpoint being 95.60%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Mid-America Apartment Communities has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

