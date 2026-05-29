Why Is Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA). Shares have added about 1.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mid-America Apartment Communities due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

MAA Q1 FFO Tops Estimates, Revenues Dip, Occupancy Declines

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. reported first-quarter 2026 core FFO per share of $2.13, edging past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. The metric declined 3.2% from a year ago.

Results reflected the same-store effective blended lease rate growth year over year, though lower occupancy marred the performance to an extent.

Rental and other property revenues rose marginally year over year to $553.73 million but missed the consensus mark of $555.97 million.

MAA’s Same-Store Math Shows Pressure on NOI & Improved Leasing

Same-store trends were mixed in the quarter. Same-store revenues declined 0.4% from the year-ago period, while expenses increased 1.3%, resulting in a 1.3% drop in same-store NOI. Average effective rent per unit slipped 0.3% to $1,685.

Leasing indicators suggested stabilization, though not a full rebound. In the first quarter of 2026, MAA’s same-store effective blended lease rate growth was -0.3%, improving 20 basis points year over year and 140 basis points sequentially. The sequential lift was driven by a 110-basis-point improvement in effective new-lease pricing and a 70-basis-point improvement in renewal pricing from the fourth quarter of 2025. The 7% decline in effective new-lease rates was partly offset by 5.4% growth in renewal pricing.

The average physical occupancy for the same-store portfolio in the first quarter was 95.5%, a decline of 10 basis points over the prior-year period. Our estimate was pegged at 95.7%.

As of March 31, 2026, resident turnover in the same-store portfolio remained historically low at 39.9%. This stemmed from low levels of move-outs related to buying single-family homes (11.1/%).

MAA’s Advanced Development and Lease-Up Activity

On the investment side, MAA completed two developments during the quarter: MAA Breakwater in Tampa, FL, and MAA Liberty Row in Charlotte, NC. As of March 31, 2026, the company had six active development projects totaling 1,788 units, with expected total costs of $622.5 million and $388.3 million spent to date.

Lease-up remained a meaningful swing factor. MAA ended the quarter with five lease-up communities totaling 1,843 units at 68.3% physical occupancy, with $633.2 million of costs incurred. The company also expanded its land pipeline, adding parcels in Northern Virginia and Kansas City through its pre-purchase development program and another parcel in Nashville, TN, in April 2026.

Mid-America Apartment Keeps Liquidity and Leverage Steady

MAA exited the quarter with $839.2 million of combined cash and available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

In February 2026, MAA disposed of a 316-unit apartment community in Houston, TX, generating net proceeds of about $41 million.

Balance sheet metrics remained steady. Total debt stood at $5.7 billion as of March 31, 2026, with net debt to adjusted EBITDAre at 4.5X. The average effective interest rate was 3.9%, fixed-rate debt represented 87.1% of the total, and the average years to maturity was 6.1.

MAA Returns Capital and Maintains 2026 Outlook

Capital returns continued alongside portfolio investment. During the first quarter, MAA repurchased 0.6 million shares at a weighted average price of $130.46 for a total consideration of about $73 million.

For the second quarter of 2026, MAA guided core FFO per share in the band of $2.00-$2.12, implying a $2.06 midpoint and reflecting expected headwinds from same-store NOI and interest expense, partly offset by lower overhead and share repurchases.

Management maintained its 2026 core FFO per share at $8.53 (range: $8.37-$8.69).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Mid-America Apartment Communities is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Over the past month, Essex Property Trust (ESS), a stock from the same industry, has gained 5%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Essex Property Trust reported revenues of $484.76 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.3%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares with $3.97 a year ago.

Essex Property Trust is expected to post earnings of $4.04 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.1%.

Essex Property Trust has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.