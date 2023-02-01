Why MicroVision Stock Soared Today

What happened

Next-generation assisted-driving tech company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) had a macro Wednesday as far as its stock performance was concerned. Shares of the low-priced company zoomed 17% higher to nearly $3 per share on news that it had closed a promising acquisition.

That morning, MicroVision announced that it had completed its deal for certain assets of peer company Ibeo Automotive Systems. The former will pay up to 15 million euros ($16 million) for these assets, which cover both hardware and software, plus related intellectual property and team members.

The deal will allow MicroVision to integrate the privately held, Germany-based company's perception software features into its MicroVision ASIC assisted-driving system.

The closing of the deal comes exactly two months after it was first announced. At the time, the buyer wrote in a press release that "Together, MicroVision's MAVIN lidar hardware and Ibeo's mature software will position MicroVision as a leading hardware and perception software partner to [original equipment makers]."

The American company added that its purchase "also allows MicroVision to accelerate its multi-market strategy in industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and commercial vehicle segments with Ibeo's flash-based sensor and software."

If MicroVision can truly realize that beautiful vision, the Ibeo deal will be considered quite a bargain at $16 million. Judging by their enthusiastic reaction, investors certainly believe MicroVision has that kind of potential. It's operating in a hot sector, at least, as the automobile industry is continually on the hunt for better assisted-driving solutions as it motors toward its goal of fully autonomous vehicle operation.

