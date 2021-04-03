Why MicroVision Stock Jumped 24.7% in March

What happened

Shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 24.7% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock shrugged off market-shaking volatility in the technology sector and posted big gains thanks to encouraging guidance from management and signs of momentum in the broader machine vision space.

MVIS data by YCharts

MicroVision published its fourth-quarter results on March 11, reporting that it had generated $395,000 in licensing revenue and posted a net loss of $3.6 million ($0.02 per share) in the period. However, news that the company's long-range light-detection-and-ranging (lidar) technologies could be ready for market this year appears to have been the factor behind the huge jump.

MicroVision stock also appears to have gotten a substantial boost at the end of the month following news that Microsoft had signed a $22 billion contract to provide HoloLens 2 augmented-reality headset units to the U.S. Army.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

MicroVision expects to demonstrate a working version of its long-range lidar technology this month, and management believes it could have a small number of units available for sale in the third or the fourth quarter. The company is reportedly a components supplier for Microsoft's HoloLens 2 hardware, and the tech giant's huge deal with the U.S. Army could be a major boon to the machine-vision technology company.

Strong performance for MicroVision stock last month came on the heels of a 109% increase for the company's share price in February.

Now what

MicroVision stock has been hit with a significant sell-off early in April's trading. The company's share price sank roughly 16.7% in the month's first trading day.

MVIS data by YCharts

While machine vision is likely to be a hot growth industry through the next decade and beyond, investors should keep in mind that there are a variety of competitors in the lidar niche and broader technology category, and MicroVision's outlook is highly speculative. It's possible that the company will score big wins with long-range lidar and other solutions, but the company is still very young and has yet to generate substantial revenue -- let alone profits.

MicroVision has a market capitalization of roughly $2.45 billion and is valued at a whopping 603 times this year's expected sales.

10 stocks we like better than Microvision

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microvision wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.