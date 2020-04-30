Why Microsoft's Cloud Business Can Carry It Through the Pandemic

Microsoft reported complex but remarkable fiscal third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, making the astonishing assertion that Covid-19 had effectively no net impact on its financial results, as the company beat expectations for both revenue and profit.

But the stock (ticker: MSFT) was trading just a little higher on Thursday, amid concerns that the net effects on the software giant’s results in the next few quarters could be more challenging. Microsoft is benefiting from strength in its cloud business, in particular. There was also surprising strength in the “more personal computing” segment. Microsoft had withdrawn guidance for that group in February, but the company came in right in the middle of the originally projected range, despite weak results from both the company’s Bing search engine and from LinkedIn. Strength came from Windows and strong demand for Surface laptops.

The modest stock response to the quarter that ended on March 31 suggests some underlying worries that a broad and deep recession is almost certainly going to affect demand from the company’s enterprise customers from here. That said, many analysts raised their price targets on Microsoft shares on Thursday, with long-term enthusiasm tempered only slightly by near-term concerns.

Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss repeats his Overweight rating, and lifts his target price to $198 from $180.

“As we progress through earnings season, a few trends have started to emerge: Software solutions have proven key in enabling the agility and connectivity needed in the immediate response to Covid-19, enterprises aren’t fully abandoning their strategic [information technology] initiatives, and a more difficult IT spending environment is separating the ‘mission critical’ winners from the ‘nice to have’ losers—and Microsoft looks to be on the winning side of all these trends,” he writes. “While not immune to Covid impacts, a strengthening positioning buttresses our confidence in long-term growth and keeps Microsoft a top pick.”

Macquarie Research analyst Sarah Hindlian-Bowler writes that the company reported “an important and solid quarter…Microsoft is executing phenomenally, delivering product cycles to maintain growth with tight cost controls, effectively investing in leading product sets, and delivering growth at record scale.” She repeats her Outperform rating, upping her target to $200, from $190.

Raymond James analyst Michael Turits likewise repeats a Strong Buy rating, with a new target of $208, up from $183. “While the company has both puts and takes from Covid, the core growth engines of Office 365 and Azure are holding up, as have on-prem Windows and Server, suggesting the company’s diversified business portfolio is well-balanced to be defensively positioned in this crisis.” He also contends that Microsoft and the other leading “hyperscale” public cloud vendors—Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google—will “continue to lead on the way out.”

RBC Capital’s Alex Zukin repeated his Outperform rating, while upping his target to $196 from $190. In a note headlined “It’s Good To Be The King,” (nice Mel Brooks reference, Alex) he writes that Microsoft is “the largest beneficiary from a structural and seismic long-term secular remote work growth trend in both Azure and Office 365.” It was, he says, “a notably strong quarter.”

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives repeats his Outperform rating, while upping his target to $220 from $210. “[While] Redmond has roughly a third of its revenue exposed to PCs and supply chain, the vast majority of its revenue and 80%-90% of its valuation in our opinion is based on its flagship Azure, Office 365, and core enterprise driven franchise,” he writes. “We have seen relatively strong cloud deal activity around Azure in the field and these numbers justify the bullishness the Street has shared over the past month on shares of Microsoft, as this current remote work from home environment is further catalyzing more enterprises to make the strategic cloud shift with Microsoft the main beneficiary.”

Citi’s Walter Pritchard has a more cautious tone than many of his peers. He maintains his Neutral rating. “Microsoft shares, like the sector overall, have come roaring back on a combination of fundamentals not being ‘worst case’ as well as a lack of alternative sectors with strong medium / long-term fundamentals,” he writes “We expect stock performance to hinge on Azure staving off deceleration and stability in gross margins.”

Microsoft shares were up 1% near midday Thursday to $177.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.5%.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com

