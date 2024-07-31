Why Microsoft Stock Wilted on Wednesday

The eyes of a great many investors were on Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) after the market closed on Tuesday. That's when the tech giant published its latest set of quarterly results. While these certainly weren't bad, certain fundamentals were concerning enough to inspire a bit of a sell-off in the company's stock the following day. Microsoft's share price slipped by a bit over 1% on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 index notched a 1.6% gain.

Only a marginal set of beats

Microsoft divulged that it earned $64.7 billion in its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, for a 15% year-over-year increase. Net income, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) standards, was just over $22 billion, or $2.95 per share, representing a nearly 10% improvement over the year-ago profit.

Growth in headline figures is always welcomed by investors. However, Microsoft only marginally beat the average analyst estimates. Collectively, prognosticators tracking the stock were modeling just under $64.4 billion for revenue and $2.94 in per-share net income.

Of its three business segments, Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud unit was the largest in terms of revenue for the quarter. It also boasted the most growth, rising 19% year over year to bring in more than $28.5 billion. Productivity and Business Processes rose by 11% to $20.3 billion. Finally, More Personal Computing increased by 14% to almost $15.9 billion.

Maybe it's not such a pretty color

One sore spot among those figures was Microsoft's take for its Azure cloud service -- a key driver of revenue growth lately for the company. Azure's year-over-year growth was 29%. However, the consensus analyst estimate was for slightly over 30%. Another worry is that Azure is slowing -- its growth figure in the third quarter was 31%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,614!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.