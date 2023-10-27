Why Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) Can Lead the "Magnificent Seven" Higher

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock reported some pretty stellar quarterly earnings results this week that helped it rise more than 3% on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq (NDX) finished 2.45% lower. Indeed, the resilient growth in its Cloud segment and continued generative AI hype (no shortage of analysts asking about AI) could help Microsoft stock lead the "Magnificent Seven" to even higher highs. I believe this despite MSFT's valuation remaining rich in a market that seems to be experiencing a strong gravitational pull.

At this juncture, I'm a big fan of Microsoft's impressive quarter and the business model it's building around consumer-facing generative AI. As such, I'm inclined to stick with my bullish stance. Indeed, Microsoft's magnificence still seems underestimated as we head into a rocky end to 2023.

Microsoft Deserves to Trade at a Premium for Its Ability to Monetize AI

If there's a FAANG or Magnificent Seven stock that deserves to trade at a premium, it has to be Microsoft. The company isn't just one of the most obvious ways to play the rise of AI; it's a firm that has a time-tested track record of translating innovative new technologies into actual cash flows. It's been doing this for decades, and it's a wonder that the firm is continuing to stay on the cutting edge as one of the Magnificent Seven's "older" members.

Indeed, many firms, especially smaller-cap innovators, may have disruptive potential with a cutting-edge new piece of technology. That said, turning new tech into actual earnings is another story entirely. Smaller firms simply do not have the same network effects as the likes of Microsoft, which is a master at economies of scale (or using its massive size to its advantage). As the company moves forward with new and existing AI innovations, I believe the AI-driven earnings boom could come sooner rather than later.

There was no shortage of AI commentary in the firm's latest conference call. The big takeaway seems to be that Microsoft's most intriguing AI products — its search-focused chatbot Bing AI and Microsoft 365 assistant Copilot — are close to being able to really bring home the bacon.

AI tech is cool on its own. But without the ability to monetize the technology, it's basically an expensive hobby, so says Snowflake's (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman, who's also looking to find the perfect business model to capitalize on the rise of generative AI.

At this juncture, I think it's hard to argue that few firms are able to turn AI tech into dollar bills as effectively or efficiently as Microsoft. Notably, even OpenAI, which Microsoft has a stake in, seems to have found the sweet spot for monetization by charging users for using ChatGPT-4, which seems to offer a great bang for its buck relative to the free ChatGPT-3.5.

Microsoft Stock: What About Its Valuation?

At around 32 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), Microsoft stock trades at quite a premium to its top FAANG rival Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which trades at 23.7 times trailing price-to-earnings after falling by 9.5% on its own earnings report that left investors unimpressed.

Microsoft stock's premium is not an insane one by any stretch of the imagination. Still, there's quite a bit of AI enthusiasm baked in at a time when high interest rates and an economic slowdown (or recession) fears could nudge AI from center stage.

Either way, Microsoft's hit and Alphabet's miss, I believe, may suggest Microsoft may be widening the gap with its AI-savvy peers. Microsoft doesn't just have plans to monetize; it already seems to be doing so. The real question is how much of a boost Microsoft stock could get over its coming quarters while the rest of the market sinks into a funk.

The Azure cloud business could continue to stay strong as more AI services are sprinkled on top.

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria certainly seems to think so. In fact, Luria sees AI as giving Azure the means to take market share over "other hyperscalers." I think he'll be proven absolutely right. In light of the "Azure + cloud" advantage, I view MSFT as more than worthy of the premium price tag, even compared to the likes of a much cheaper Alphabet.

Is MSFT Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, MSFT stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 35 analyst ratings, there are 33 Buys and two Hold recommendations. The average Microsoft stock price target is $405.64, implying upside potential of 21.7%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $298.10 per share to a high of $450.00 per share.

The Takeaway

Microsoft seems to have the wind at its back when it comes to AI. Like in the semiconductor space, catching up to the market leader may prove a very difficult task. With that in mind, I continue to view Microsoft stock as a great long-term pickup. It's a Strong Buy through the eyes of analysts for a reason.

