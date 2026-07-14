Why Micron Technology Stock Rallied on Tuesday

Key Points

Micron is taking a breather after gaining 675% over the past year.

One Wall Street analyst boosted his price target, suggesting nearly 90% upside over the coming year.

Micron stock is attractively priced.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) popped on Tuesday, jumping as much as 6.2%. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 3.6%.

The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was some bullish commentary from Wall Street.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Big price target boost

Micron stock has been firmly in rally mode, gaining 675% over the past year, thanks to unrelenting demand for its memory and storage chips. Many on Wall Street believe there's still upside ahead.

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh raised his price target on Micron to $1,750 while maintaining an overweight (buy) rating on the shares. For those keeping score at home, that represents potential upside of 87% compared to Monday's closing price.

The analyst recently traveled to Asia to assess the supply chain and returned bullish. He cited strong data center demand and suggested that prices for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory will rise by double digits through the end of the year. Moreover, he expects prices for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to double over the coming year.

Is he right?

Memory chip stocks have tanked in recent weeks, taking a breather after a spectacular rise. Yet Wall Street remains bullish. Of the 45 analysts who have issued an opinion in July, 89% rate Micron stock a buy or strong buy, and none recommend selling.

During the company's recentearnings call CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said that demand for DRAM and NAND chips continues to exceed supply and the company "expects tight conditions to persist beyond calendar 2027."

With that as a backdrop, it's easy to see why Wall Street is bullish. Furthermore, Micron's recent move to lock in customers to three- to five-year volume and price agreements reduces the historical boom-and-bust cycles.

And at less than 22 times earnings, Micron stock is a buy.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.