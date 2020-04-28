Why Micro Focus International Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) popped today, rising 15% by market close, following speculation that the company may seek to go private. Micro Focus has struggled to realize value from its 2017 acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software business for $8.8 billion and has failed to find a buyer for those assets, according to TMT Finance.

So what

TMT Finance -- which specializes in finance and M&A news for the technology, media, and telecommunications sector -- reported that Micro Focus has been unable to find a buyer for the remaining HPE assets and that talks have transitioned to the possibility of taking the whole company private. No formal sales process has commenced yet, according to TMT, but any transaction would inevitably include an acquisition premium to entice current shareholders.

Image source: Getty Images.

U.K.-based Micro Focus is an infrastructure software company that caters to small and medium-sized businesses. Speculation swirled late last year that Open Text was considering making an offer to scoop up Micro Focus; Open Text denied it and no offer materialized.

Now what

Micro Focus is in a dire position and trying to put together a turnaround. The company commenced a strategic review last August as part of those efforts, and announced in February that executive chairman Kevin Loosemore would be stepping down. Shares have lost more than 80% of their value over the past year, and those woes predate the novel coronavirus outbreak.

10 stocks we like better than Micro Focus International PLC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Micro Focus International PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Open Text. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.