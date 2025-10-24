Why This Michigan-Based Company Could Be a Top Pick for Retail Investors

Key Points

Domino's Pizza is a Michigan success story: the largest pizza company in the world.

The company has been growing revenue, earnings, and, crucially, same-store sales.

As an inexpensive chain, Domino's is likely to benefit from value-conscious consumers.

10 stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza ›

With a number of Michigan's top companies -- including Detroit automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), chemical company Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), and appliance maker Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) -- undergoing recent slumps, it's good to see a homegrown Michigan business thriving. That business is Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ: DPZ).

Headquartered outside Ann Arbor, where approximately 6,500 of its employees work, Domino's claims to be the largest pizza company in the world, with thousands of franchises across the U.S. and in more than 90 international markets.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's why investments in this Michigan-based juggernaut could soon pay off for investors.

Serving up extra-large growth

Despite being a mature company, Domino's has been consistently growing. Over the past 10 years, it has increased its number of U.S. stores, its international footprint, its revenue, its profits, and its dividend. Some of its strongest growth occurred during the pandemic lockdown era as people ordered food in instead of going out to eat. However, unlike many other U.S. companies, Domino's managed to hang onto its pandemic-era revenue gains in the post-lockdown era.

Over the last 10 years, annual revenue has climbed 119% to $4.8 billion, while net income has grown 206% to $589.5 million. Free-cash-flow growth has been lumpier, but still is up 176% over the past decade to $631.5 million. That free cash flow helps fund the company's dividend, which has increased for each of the last 12 consecutive years, including a 25% increase in 2024. Management is expected to boost the payout again for 2026.

Domino's growth has even outperformed the overall U.S. pizza industry. Its same-store sales grew 5.2% in the U.S. in the most recent quarter. Rival Papa John's only saw its same-store sales grow 1.6% in its most recent quarter, and Pizza Hut's same-store sales actually declined by roughly 1% during the same period.

But Domino's isn't resting on its laurels. Earlier this month, the company unveiled a brand refresh -- its first in 13 years -- featuring a new logo, employee uniforms, pizza boxes, and signage. The chain even rolled out a short three-second jingle ("Dom-mmm!-mino's") by music artist Shaboozey, which is the first time the company has had a jingle in its 65-year history. Management has also indicated a willingness to offer deals to drive orders, like the "Best Deal Ever" that helped drive traffic in Q2.

Bang for the buck

Domino's is poised to succeed in a world where value-conscious consumers are looking to cut their budgets. A large Domino's pizza will feed a family of four, and currently costs $9.99 in many markets (including in Michigan). That's roughly the same cost as a McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) quarter-pounder extra value meal, which, of course, only feeds one person. It's hard to find any restaurant that can compete with Domino's on sheer volume of food for the money. And, of course, pizza is usually appealing to even the most finicky of eaters, making it an easy and popular choice for families.

Recent earnings results from various restaurant chains seem to bolster the thesis that restaurant customers are prioritizing value at present. Sit-down restaurant Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported lower guest traffic in Q2, and predicted comparable sales would decline 3% to 4% in the second half of the year. Same-store sales at Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) also slipped in Q2, by 4%. Meanwhile, comparable sales at McDonald's were up 2.5% in the U.S. If this trend continues in the near term, Domino's is likely to continue to benefit.

Even legendary investor Warren Buffett has apparently taken notice of Domino's strength in an uncertain economy. He's been loading up on shares of the pizza chain since Q3 2024 through his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A), amassing more than 2.6 million shares. In Q2 2025, Buffett increased Berkshire's stake even further, buying 13,255 additional shares, bringing Berkshire's total stake in the company to a value of nearly $1.2 billion.

With excellent growth prospects and a solid dividend currently yielding 1.6%, Domino's looks like a Michigan company that's worth an investment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Domino's Pizza right now?

Before you buy stock in Domino's Pizza, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Domino's Pizza wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $602,049!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,092!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,028% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

John Bromels has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dow, and Ford Motor Company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool and recommends the following options: short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.