Why Michaels Shares Gained 88% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Michaels (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 88% in April 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All told, the arts and crafts retailer has seen its share prices triple from the all-time lows it recorded in mid-March. The company had no substantial news to share until the very end of April, where Michaels announced a contactless package pickup partnership with UPS (NYSE: UPS).

So what

The UPS collaboration allows Michaels customers to order items for pickup at a nearby UPS Store; the shipping service will also accept returns at the store, and the shopper never needs to enter the physical store.

Anything that helps Michaels execute business transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic has to be seen as a positive move. Other than that, Michaels stock rose on an increasingly optimistic view of the retail industry in this global health crisis.

Now what

Some might look at Michaels' quick rebound and call it a "dead cat bounce." The stock is trading 63% lower in 2020 even though it tripled in six weeks. I thought that Michaels looked like an affordable turnaround play in February because the company appeared to have found ways to stay relevant despite an onslaught of e-commerce rivals, but I underestimated the coronavirus issue at the time.

This volatile stock is best watched from the sidelines. Any investment in Michaels -- whether you're buying the stock or selling it short -- is a risky gamble at this point.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends The Michaels Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

