Why Michaels Shares Gained 88% Last Month

What happened

Shares of Michaels (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 88% in April 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All told, the arts and crafts retailer has seen its share prices triple from the all-time lows it recorded in mid-March. The company had no substantial news to share until the very end of April, where Michaels announced a contactless package pickup partnership with UPS (NYSE: UPS).

So what

The UPS collaboration allows Michaels customers to order items for pickup at a nearby UPS Store; the shipping service will also accept returns at the store, and the shopper never needs to enter the physical store.

Anything that helps Michaels execute business transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic has to be seen as a positive move. Other than that, Michaels stock rose on an increasingly optimistic view of the retail industry in this global health crisis.

What's next? Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Some might look at Michaels' quick rebound and call it a "dead cat bounce." The stock is trading 63% lower in 2020 even though it tripled in six weeks. I thought that Michaels looked like an affordable turnaround play in February because the company appeared to have found ways to stay relevant despite an onslaught of e-commerce rivals, but I underestimated the coronavirus issue at the time.

This volatile stock is best watched from the sidelines. Any investment in Michaels -- whether you're buying the stock or selling it short -- is a risky gamble at this point.

10 stocks we like better than The Michaels Companies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Michaels Companies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends The Michaels Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.