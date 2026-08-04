Why MHK Rises 14.5% in the Past Month and Whether the Gains Can Last

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK have gained 14.5% in the past month after a better-than-expected quarter and visible progress on margins.



The advance now depends on whether productivity, pricing and restructuring benefits can keep lifting earnings while residential flooring demand remains subdued.

MHK’s Earnings Beat Strengthens the Bull Case

Mohawk’s second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings rose 32.5% year over year to $3.67 per share and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.8%. Net sales increased 6.8% to $2.99 billion and beat the consensus mark by 5.8%.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mohawk Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mohawk Industries, Inc. Quote

Volume growth, pricing, favorable product mix and tariff refunds supported the results. Improvement across all three reporting segments showed that recent operating actions are translating into stronger earnings.

Mohawk’s Margin Gains Show Better Execution

Adjusted gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 27.4%. Adjusted operating margin reached 9.7%, up from 8% a year earlier, while adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses fell as a percentage of sales.



Productivity, pricing and mix helped absorb higher input costs. Flooring North America’s adjusted operating margin rose to 11.4% from 7.3%, showing better execution despite weak residential demand.

MHK’s Cost Actions Could Extend the Momentum

Restructuring programs initiated since 2022 are expected to generate about $360 million in annualized benefits. In the second quarter, restructuring and productivity added $43 million to adjusted operating income.



New projects could reduce annual costs by another $60 million after completion. Most are scheduled to finish by the end of 2027, extending the savings runway and potential operating leverage when flooring demand improves.

Housing Weakness Tests Mohawk’s Rally

Residential remodeling, new construction and home resale activity remain soft across Mohawk’s major markets. Management expects third-quarter sales to decline seasonally, with higher input costs also pressuring margins.



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND reported uneven demand for larger discretionary flooring projects and a 2.1% decline in second-quarter comparable-store sales. Its results reinforce the pressure facing home-improvement spending.



Culp, Inc. CULP, a global supplier of mattress and upholstery fabrics, offers another home-furnishings comparison. Its furniture-related exposure underscores the category’s sensitivity to cautious discretionary spending.

MHK’s Valuation Leaves Less Room for Error

MHK trades at 14.4X forward 12-month earnings, above its five-year median of 10.8X and close to the sub-industry multiple of 14.5X. The stock is also near the $140 price target from its Aug. 3 closing price of $132.99.



That valuation offers less support than it did before the rally. Further gains will likely require continued earnings delivery, durable margin improvement and proof that cost benefits can offset weak demand and inflation.

Mohawk’s Signals Favor Patience After the Rally

The bottom line is that Mohawk’s rally has support from a sizable earnings beat, wider margins and a substantial cost-savings pipeline. Weak housing activity and a fuller valuation still limit the margin for error.



MHK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a VGM Score of A, with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The favorable VGM, Value and Growth readings are constructive for investors who emphasize those styles. Still, Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, and the Hold designation points to a measured stance. A 0.4% decline in the current-year earnings estimate over the past four weeks supports monitoring whether operating gains persist.

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Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.