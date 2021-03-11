Why MGM Resorts Stock Jumped 7.6% Today

What happened

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) jumped as much as 7.6% in trading today after the company announced another partnership through its BetMGM app. Shares settled slightly throughout the day and were up 4.4% at 3:35 p.m. EDT.

So what

MGM announced a partnership with the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant chain that will expand its visibility at a popular game-watching location. Fans betting on the BetMGM app from within Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will be offered special promotions and custom bet types in Colorado, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The companies hope to expand the partnership to more locations.

Image source: Getty Images.

On top of the betting specials, Buffalo Wild Wings has launched an in-bar channel called OT Odds Powered by BetMGM that will bring betting odds and fantasy sports info into the bar. The hope is that this will make Buffalo Wild Wings an extended sportsbook for MGM Resorts across the country.

Now what

Online gambling companies have been trying to build their customer base quickly to gain scale before others do. MGM has been doing this by adding highly visible partnerships with sports leagues and places like Buffalo Wild Wings, so this continues to fortify the company's market-leading position.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium owns shares of MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.