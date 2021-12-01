Why MGM Resorts Stock Jumped 5.7% Today

What happened

Shares of casino operator MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) jumped as much as 5.7% in morning trading on Wednesday as investors pushed gambling stocks higher. Shares were up 5.5% at 10:55 a.m. ET, testing highs for the day.

So what

There are a few dynamics at work today that may be tailwinds to MGM Resorts. The most important is falling interest rates as the omicron variant spooks the market. In the last month, 10-year government bond yields have fallen 7 basis points, which helps growth stocks and could keep MGM's borrowing costs low over the long term.

Image source: Getty Images.

We are also seeing the market grapple with what's taking place in Macao, where the government could implement new rules for casinos over the next year. Junket operator Suncity Group Holding's CEO, Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, was also arrested by Chinese officials over the weekend, raising further questions about how China will view gambling in Macao in the long term. As a mainly U.S. company, MGM Resorts could be well positioned to benefit if there is a crackdown.

Now what

I wouldn't read too much into today's move. Shares of many growth stocks are trading higher today, and the market generally is less worried about inflation and higher interest rates, which is helping shares. Fundamentally, I like where MGM Resorts is headed, and I won't be changing my investment thesis based on any news out today.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Travis Hoium owns shares of MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.