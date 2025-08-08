Why MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and, of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 11.6% so far this year. The mortgage insurance company is paying out a dividend of $0.13 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.27% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 1.92% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.51%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 22.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, MGIC Investment has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 20.17%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. MGIC's current payout ratio is 17%, meaning it paid out 17% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for MTG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.97 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.06%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that MTG is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.