Why MGE (MGEE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

MGE in Focus

Headquartered in Madison, MGE (MGEE) is a Utilities stock that has seen a price change of 3.03% so far this year. The public utility holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.37 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.05% compared to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.39% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.38%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.48 is up 2.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, MGE has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.75%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. MGE's current payout ratio is 57%. This means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

MGEE is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $2.86 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, MGEE is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

