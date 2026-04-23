Why Meta's Layoffs, as Unfortunate as They Are, May Be a Buy Signal for the Stock

Key Points

The tech giant plans to lay off about 10% of its workforce.

Management guided for first-quarter revenue to grow at a rate of about 30% year over year.

If management can prove it has expense growth under control, the stock's reasonable valuation makes it an attractive investment today.

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Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is planning to conduct another wave of layoffs, the company confirmed to media outlets this week. The company will cut about 10% of its global workforce -- or roughly 8,000 employees starting in May, with the potential for further reductions later in the year. The move comes as the company expects capital expenditures, fueled largely by artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, to surge.

While layoffs are unfortunate for those affected, this doesn't change the fact that this may be a buy signal for the stock. If the company can demonstrate that it can keep growing its top-line at the high rates it has been -- or even more, at accelerating rates -- while mitigating as much expense growth as it can, the market may be more willing to buy into Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's staggering spending plans.

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A booming top line

To understand why this financial discipline matters so much right now, you first have to look at how well the underlying business is performing.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Meta's revenue rose 24% year over year to $59.9 billion. This strong top-line momentum highlights the company's digital advertising engine, which benefits from an engaged user base of more than 3.5 billion people who use at least one of its apps daily.

But the costs required to fuel this growth are rising even faster. Meta's fourth-quarter total expenses, for instance, rose 40% year over year.

Fortunately, management expects growth to accelerate further, offsetting some of the impact of surging expenses. The midpoint of management's first-quarter revenue guidance called for about 30% year-over-year growth.

The cost of the AI transition

It's difficult to overstate Meta's appetite for spending right now.

"As we plan for the future, we will continue to invest very significantly in infrastructure to train leading models and deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people and businesses around the world," Zuckerberg explained during the company's fourth-quarterearnings call

To this end, the company forecast 2026 capital expenditures to be between $115 billion and $135 billion.

Deploying capital at this scale requires financial discipline more than ever. By trimming its workforce and flattening its organizational structure, Meta appears to be aggressively managing its operational costs to make room for these heavy AI investments.

And efficiency gains from AI could be key to paving the way for Meta to grow its business while remaining disciplined.

As Zuckerberg noted in the company's fourth-quarterearnings call "We're starting to see projects that used to require big teams now be accomplished by a single very talented person."

Is this a catalyst?

So, where does this leave investors today?

Even before Meta confirmed it is laying off about 10% of its workforce, shares arguably already looked attractive given the company's accelerating top-line growth and highly engaged user base, paired with a reasonable valuation (evidenced by the tech stock's price-to-earnings ratio of 28 as of this writing). And this demonstration of financial discipline arguably only enhances the bull case.

But there are risks, including the possibility of Meta's AI investments not paying off in a high enough return to justify the costs. Further, if Meta's reduced workforce isn't as effective as management hopes, the company may need to turn around and go on a hiring spree at some point.

Ultimately, if Meta can demonstrate financial discipline throughout the year -- even if it's in part due to these unfortunate workforce reductions -- it will show Wall Street that it can balance aggressive AI investments with near-term profitability. And if it does, this could be the exact catalyst the stock needs.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.